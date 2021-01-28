ABRA Adds Four Collision Repair Centers to its Network

Adds new centers in Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota and Montana.

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced the addition of four new collision repair shops to its network. The new facilities include: ABRA Woodstock in Woodstock, Ga., ABRA Billings in Billings, Mont., ABRA Duluth in Duluth, Minn. and ABRA North Liberty in North Liberty, Iowa.

The company has been able to support its communities with the essential services it provides, despite the many challenges brought on by the pandemic. Franchisees