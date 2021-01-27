Mitchell Partners With Tractable to Expand Claims Automation Capabilities

Mitchell today announced the addition of Tractable’s artificial intelligence (AI) to the Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform (MIOP). This allows North American automotive insurers to use Mitchell’s claims automation solution—Mitchell Intelligent Estimating—with Tractable AI.

With this plug-and-play approach, insurers have the flexibility to incorporate the AI technology that meets their unique workflow requirements.

“We’re excited to combine our solutions to accelerate accident recovery,” said Alex Dalyac, co-founder and CEO of Tractable. ”Mitchell’s collision repair data and industry expertise are known to be a reference in North America, as are their affiliate’s GT Motive in Europe. Insurers now have access to a