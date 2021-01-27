CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mitchell Partners With Tractable to Expand Claims Automation Capabilities

Mitchell Partners With Tractable to Expand Claims Automation Capabilities

By Leave a Comment

Mitchell today announced the addition of Tractable’s artificial intelligence (AI) to the Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform (MIOP). This allows North American automotive insurers to use Mitchell’s claims automation solution—Mitchell Intelligent Estimating—with Tractable AI.

Mitchell Tractable Announce PartnershipWith this plug-and-play approach, insurers have the flexibility to incorporate the AI technology that meets their unique workflow requirements.

“We’re excited to combine our solutions to accelerate accident recovery,” said Alex Dalyac, co-founder and CEO of Tractable. ”Mitchell’s collision repair data and industry expertise are known to be a reference in North America, as are their affiliate’s GT Motive in Europe. Insurers now have access to a

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey