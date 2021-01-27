January Retail Auto Sales Projected Above Last Year

J.D. Power and LMC Automotive forecast strong start in auto sales.

New-vehicle retail sales for the month of January are expected to show growth from January 2020, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales for new vehicles are projected to reach 890,800 units, a 6.1% increase compared with January 2021 when adjusted for selling days. January 2021 contains one fewer selling day and the same number of selling weekends when compared January 2020. Comparing the same sales volume without adjusting for the number of selling days translates to an increase of 1.8% year over