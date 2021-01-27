Colors on Parade Adds Two Franchises in Arkansas

Colors on Parade, the mobile automotive paint and dent repair services franchise, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest franchise units in Northwest Arkansas. Servicing the Northwest Arkansas/Southwest Missouri region, the new franchises are owned and operated by Billy Routt and Jon Norton.

Working alongside Area Developers, Daniel Billingsley and Josh Leaton, Routt and Norton will bring EcoSmart mobile automotive paint and dent repair services to their communities at an affordable price. In addition, the new franchises will provide car dealerships with the highest quality reconditioning services for their inventory with a quick turnaround time.

