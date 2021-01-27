CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Washington State

CARSTAR announced the addition of CARSTAR Port Orchard, an 11,000 sq. ft. facility located at 2005 Sidney Ave, in Port Orchard, Wash. to its network of independently owned collision repair centers.

This is the second CARSTAR facility for husband and wife duo Pat and Wendy Murray as well as Pat’s brother Tom. They are excited to add Pat and Wendy’s son Kyle Murray as an owner to this second facility. Wendy’s parents owned a CARSTAR collision repair center in its early days and since then, the Murray’s continued their legacy within the CARSTAR family.

“This has always been a family