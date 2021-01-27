CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Allstate to Sell Life Insurance Business for $2.8 Billion to Focus on Personal Property Insurance and Protection Business Growth

Allstate to Sell Life Insurance Business for $2.8 Billion to Focus on Personal Property Insurance and Protection Business Growth

By Leave a Comment

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) has agreed to sell Allstate Life Insurance Company (ALIC) to entities managed by Blackstone for $2.8 billion. ALIC holds approximately 80% (or $23 billion) of Allstate’s life and annuity reserves and generated net income of $467 million in 2019 and a net loss of $23 million in the first nine months of 2020. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval with an expected closing in the second half of 2021.

Allstate logo“Allstate is deploying capital out of lower growth and return businesses while continuing to execute our strategy to grow market share in personal property-liability and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey