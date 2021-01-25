Transtar Holding Company Sold to Blue Point Capital Partners

Private equity firm takes majority stake in parent of refinish coatings and materials supplier Transtar Autobody Technologies.

Transtar Holding Company, a portfolio automotive aftermarket and original equipment (OE) businesses including Transtar Autobody Technologies, announced the sale of majority ownership to private equity firm Blue Point Capital Partners.

Founded in 1975 in Cleveland, Transtar Holding’s brands include Transtar Industries, RECON Certified, King-O-Matic, TransMart, Nickels Performance, ProKing, Transtar Autobody Technologies, and ATCO.

After returning to the business in 2017, Transtar Founder and Executive Chairman Monte Ahuja, and Chief Executive Officer Neil Sethi, worked alongside the Company’s executive leadership team to stabilize operations,