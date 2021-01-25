CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires 16th Collision Repair Center in Florida

The multiple store operator now has 58 collision repair centers in five states in Southeast and California.

Classic Collision Inc. logoClassic Collision, LLC its first acquisition of the New Year with the acquisition of Arrow Collision in Miami, Fla. This is Classic Collision’s 16th Florida location and now operates 58 centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and California.

Arrow Collision Center has serviced the Miami area for over 15 years.

“Classic Collision has a great reputation in the collision repair industry, and we are happy to be a part of this team during their accelerated growth journey,” said Orlan Rodriguez, former owner

