CIECA Announces Board Officers and Award Recipients

During the virtual Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) board meeting on January 12, the organization’s Board of Trustees elected new officers for 2021 and announced the recipients of the 2020 CIECA Awards.

Jeff Schroder from Car-Part.com was elected chair of the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association board of directors.

The 2021 CIECA Board of Trustees Officers include:

  • Past Chair: Kim DeVallance Caron, Enterprise Holdings
  • Chair: Jeff Schroder, Car-Part.com
  • Vice-Chair: Phil Martinez, Mitchell International
  • Treasurer: Greg Best, California Casualty Management Company
  • Secretary: Ashley Denison, Caliber Collision

These officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the

