CIECA Announces Board Officers and Award Recipients

During the virtual Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) board meeting on January 12, the organization’s Board of Trustees elected new officers for 2021 and announced the recipients of the 2020 CIECA Awards.

The 2021 CIECA Board of Trustees Officers include:

Past Chair: Kim DeVallance Caron, Enterprise Holdings

Chair: Jeff Schroder, Car-Part.com

Vice-Chair: Phil Martinez, Mitchell International

Treasurer: Greg Best, California Casualty Management Company

Secretary: Ashley Denison, Caliber Collision

These officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the