CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Aylwin B. Lewis Joins Caliber Board of Directors

Aylwin B. Lewis Joins Caliber Board of Directors

By Leave a Comment

Caliber today announced the appointment of Aylwin B. Lewis to its Board of Directors, effective today. Lewis, the former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly Corporation and a former top executive at Kmart, Sears and Yum! Brands, brings a long track record of leadership and performance to Caliber’s Board of Directors.

Caliber Collision Centers logoIn addition to the position on Caliber’s board, Lewis currently serves on the boards at Marriott International, Voya Financial and Chef’s Warehouse. In the past Mr. Lewis has held board roles with Halliburton, Kmart, Red Robin, Sears, Starwood Hotels and the Walt Disney Company.

As part of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey