AASP/NJ Launches Health Plan Benefit

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it has worked with the Amato Insurance Agency, a division of World Insurance Associates LLC, to offer the AASP/NJ Association Health Plan to all members, including those out of state, who are in good standing.

AASP/NJ“We are really proud to be the first to bring this opportunity to New Jersey,” states Joe Amato, Sr., principal of the Amato Insurance Agency and AASP/NJ Allied Board member.

A few years ago, the US Department of Labor expanded access to affordable health coverage for small businesses through Association Health Plans. AASP/NJ qualified

