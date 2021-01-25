AASP/NJ Launches Health Plan Benefit

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it has worked with the Amato Insurance Agency, a division of World Insurance Associates LLC, to offer the AASP/NJ Association Health Plan to all members, including those out of state, who are in good standing.

“We are really proud to be the first to bring this opportunity to New Jersey,” states Joe Amato, Sr., principal of the Amato Insurance Agency and AASP/NJ Allied Board member.

A few years ago, the US Department of Labor expanded access to affordable health coverage for small businesses through Association Health Plans. AASP/NJ qualified