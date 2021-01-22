U.S. Length of Rental Flat in Fourth Quarter Compared to 2019

Reduction in accident volume during the quarter did not impact overall length of rental.

According to the latest analysis from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, repairable vehicle average Length of Rental (LOR) in Q4 2020 was the same as Q4 2019 in the US: 13.1 days, despite lower accident volume.

Historically, LOR starts an upward trend in October that peaks in January.

Similarly, PartsTrader’s Chief Innovation Officer Greg Horn observed, “Our data shows that delivery quote days as well as quotes per part in Q4 2020 were also identical to Q4 2019. This indicates a robust parts supply and delivery environment.”

Significant increases