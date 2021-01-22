Traffic Safety Groups Call on Biden Administration to Commit to Zero Roadway Deaths by 2050

The nation’s largest coalition of traffic safety organizations – Road to Zero – along with Toward Zero Deaths, Vision Zero Network, Families for Safe Streets and 74 partner organizations and individuals, sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to commit the efforts of the federal government to achieve zero roadway deaths by 2050. The letter was sent as President Biden began announcing his most urgent priorities, and as Secretary-designate of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, met with senators for the first time ahead of his confirmation hearing.

About 100 people lose their lives on any given day on the nation’s