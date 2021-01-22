CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Traffic Safety Groups Call on Biden Administration to Commit to Zero Roadway Deaths by 2050

Traffic Safety Groups Call on Biden Administration to Commit to Zero Roadway Deaths by 2050

By Leave a Comment

The nation’s largest coalition of traffic safety organizations – Road to Zero – along with Toward Zero Deaths, Vision Zero Network, Families for Safe Streets and 74 partner organizations and individuals, sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to commit the efforts of the federal government to achieve zero roadway deaths by 2050. The letter was sent as President Biden began announcing his most urgent priorities, and as Secretary-designate of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, met with senators for the first time ahead of his confirmation hearing.

Road to Zero CoalitionAbout 100 people lose their lives on any given day on the nation’s

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey