PPG Reports Fourth Quarter Sales Up More Than 2%

While overall sales were up compared to 2019, net sales for automotive refinish coatings were slightly higher compared to the third quarter 2020, but below 2019.

PPG (NYSE:PPG) reported fourth quarter 2020 net sales of approximately $3.8 billion, more than 2% higher versus the prior year. Selling prices increased by about 1.5%. Sales volumes decreased approximately 1.5% versus the prior year, which reflects the ongoing, negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in certain end-use markets including automotive refinish. Favorable foreign currency translation impacted net sales by about 1.5%, or about $60 million, and acquisition-related sales, added less than 1%