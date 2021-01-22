Judith French Named Director of Ohio Insurance Department

Ohio Governor DeWine announced his nomination of former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith L. French as Director of the Ohio Department of Insurance.

French brings more than 30 years of experience, and will lead the department in providing consumer protection through education and fair, but vigilant, regulation while promoting a stable and competitive environment for insurers.

The former justice served on the Court for eight years until her term ended Jan.1.

“I’m excited to be returning to the executive branch of Ohio and to policy making on behalf of all Ohioans,”