Improvement in Collision Repair Facility Sales Reversed in December

Respondents to our most recent survey indicate sales in December compared to last year were down at a greater level compared to last year than in November.

A smaller percentage of collision repair facility operators responding to the most recent Collision Repair Business Conditions survey covering December reported that sales were up, reversing the improvement in our survey covering November performance. The shop-size weighted sales comparison to last year declined for the month and was larger than November’s decline, but better than reported in August through October.

Respondents had expressed optimism that December sales would continue to improve compared to