Fix Network Added 60 Locations Globally in 2020

Fix Network World announced that in 2020 the network added 60 new locations around the world. It also expanded the ProColor Collision brand to the United States.

Despite the pandemic, Fix Network World has steadily grown the footprint of its collision, glass and mechanical business which includes Fix Auto, ProColor Collision, NOVUS Glass, Speedy Auto Service and SRP. According to the company, most of Fix Network World’s growth took place in the second half of 2020

“Our franchise development strategy is aimed at independent body shop owners who are keen to protect their businesses from the surrounding uncertainty,” said