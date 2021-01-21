Collision Repair Education Foundation Celebrates 30th Anniversary

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is celebrating its’ 30th anniversary in 2021 and will be ramping up efforts to support high school and college collision programs, students, and instructors nationwide. As collision school instructors across the country face limiting program budgets and industry expectations of graduating properly trained, entry-level students, now more than ever is support needed by the industry. In recognition of their 30th anniversary, CREF will be announcing unique fundraising and support opportunities throughout 2021.

Industry members gathered in 1991 to form the then “I-CAR Education Foundation” to address the need for properly trained, entry-level technicians. The