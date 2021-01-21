Camron Wilson Named to Newly Created Role of VP of Education and Training at NADA

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) has appointed Camron Wilson to Vice President of Education and Training. In this newly-created role, Wilson will lead all of NADA’s education and training efforts, including professional series, tailored training and program development, and oversee operations of the NADA/ATD Academy. Michael Hayes remains the NADA Academy Chair and will work closely with Camron in her new role.

Wilson joined NADA in 2014 as the organization’s Director of Training and Business Development. Since joining NADA, she has led