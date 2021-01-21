AASP-MN Auto Service and Collision Repair Scholarship Applications Open

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) will be awarding scholarships to select students enrolled in post-secondary auto service or collision repair programs. Scholarship awards will be $1,000 per student and can be applied towards tuition or tool purchases.

Recipients must be entering their first or second year of an ASE-accredited automotive program in the fall of 2021. Applications will be reviewed by a committee of industry representatives, with consideration given to scholastic achievement, education and career goals, financial need and written recommendations. Applications must be submitted electronically or postmarked no later than March 31, 2021.

Applications can