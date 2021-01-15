CollisionWeek

U.S. Roadway Deaths Surge Over 13% in Third Quarter

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that 11,260 people were killed on U.S. roadways in the third quarter of 2020, a 13.1% increase compared to the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, 28,190 people died in crashes, a 4.6% increase from the year before. Traffic deaths rose even though there were fewer drivers on the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

q3 2020 Roadway Deaths

According to Jonathan Adkins, Executive Director, Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), “Far too many people are dying on America’s roadways. While millions of families are focused on remaining safe by staying home

