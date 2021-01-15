Interview: Trish Serratore, ASE

In our video interview, Serratore details changes to technician certification deadlines made in response to the pandemic and a new ADAS credential in development.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) recently opened registration for its winter certification test program. The non-profit technician certification organization continues to respond to the challenges the pandemic posed to its testing operations by extending certification deadlines. They are also bolstering their operations for the future, including a new credential for technicians who work on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in collision repair, glass and general automotive service and repair organizations.

In our