Fix Auto UK Achieves TrustPilot Milestone

Fix Auto UK has its first significant Trustpilot milestone after receiving its 500th customer review on the platform.

The network’s overall TrustScore on the global customer review platform is recorded at 4.7 out of five, rating Fix Auto UK and its franchise partners as excellent for the customer service delivered. Eighty-nine per cent of all reviews that have been submitted were rated as either ‘Good’ or ‘Excellent’.

Fix Auto UK’s Managing Director Ian Pugh said, “We launched our working partnership with Trustpilot towards the end of last year and I’m thrilled to say we have accrued more than 500 organic