Farmers Insurance Launches Customizable Direct-to-Consumer Policies in Mississippi

Farmers Insurance announced its launch of a range of customizable insurance products in Mississippi. Customers throughout the state can now access quotes and purchase auto, home, condo, and renters products in a direct-to-consumer model, while retaining the personalized approach.

“Reflecting our relentless focus on innovation and service, we are bringing Farmers digital-first options to Mississippi to provide consumers in the state with Farmers products and access to competitively priced policies right at their fingertips,” said Keith Daly, president of personal lines for Farmers Insurance. “This represents another significant step in our commitment to extend Farmers products and unbeatable customer support