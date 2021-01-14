Sandi Freeman Named Program Manager for National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced Sandi Freeman has joined the organization as the program manager for its Recycled Rides initiative. Freeman will lead the NABC program that has gifted more than 2,600 vehicles to families in need since it was launched in August 2007.

Freeman was previously the manager of replacement accounts for Hertz, where she worked for more than 20 years. She brings a wealth of experience in the automotive industry, along with a passion for philanthropy, to the position.

“We