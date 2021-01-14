CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Winter Certification Registration Open

ASE Winter Certification Registration Open

By Leave a Comment

ASE winter registration is now open through March 31. More than 50 ASE certification tests are available, covering nearly every aspect of the motor vehicle service and repair industry including for collision repair technicians and parts specialists.

ASEThose registering will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take the selected ASE tests, whether registering on the first day of the registration period or the last. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 450 secured, proctored test centers. A $34 registration fee is added to every order, no matter how many tests are purchased. Tests are $47

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey