ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Mississauga, Ontario

ProColor Collision announced the addition of ProColor Collision Mississauga Central to the network. The new ProColor Collision location is a 20,000-square foot facility that reflects owner-entrepreneur Sam Maharaj’s years of experience in the collision repair industry and his determination to incorporate the best-in-class automotive technologies in his operations. For over 40 years, Sam has built an excellent reputation in the region’s automotive community for quality repairs with a personal touch.

Sam started his career in the automotive repair business in 1977 and set up his own business, A1 Mississauga Automotive Ltd, in 1989, after recognizing the huge regional demand for