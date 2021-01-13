CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NADA Issues 2020 Auto Sales Analysis, Forecasts 15.5 Million New Vehicle Sales in 2021

NADA Issues 2020 Auto Sales Analysis, Forecasts 15.5 Million New Vehicle Sales in 2021

By Leave a Comment

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) issued its 2020 analysis of U.S. auto sales and the economy and its 2021 project for sales. 

“The coronavirus pandemic certainly impacted new light-vehicle sales in 2020, not to mention the U.S. economy as a whole,” said NADA chief economist Patrick Manzi. “Our forecast at the start of 2020 estimated new light-vehicle sales would fall by one to two percent compared to 2019 for a total of 16.8 million units sold, but once COVID hit, we knew this would be a different year than anticipated.”

 

2020 came to a close with new-light vehicle

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey