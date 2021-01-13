LKQ Brings Services Business Under Elitek Vehicle Services Brand

LKQ Corporation today announced that it is bringing its two mobile automotive services businesses together under a single brand, known as Elitek Vehicle Services.

Since acquiring Elite Electronics and VeTech Automotive Electronics in 2019, LKQ organically grew to become the largest U.S. provider of mobile, on-site vehicle services to automotive collision repair facilities, mechanical repair and national fleets.

Elitek provides a full array of repair solutions including diagnostics and calibration, re-flashing, programming, pre and post collision repair diagnostics, airbag replacements, theft and vandalism repair, frame replacements, air conditioning service, and other mechanical services.