LKQ Brings Services Business Under Elitek Vehicle Services Brand

LKQ Corporation today announced that it is bringing its two mobile automotive services businesses together under a single brand, known as Elitek Vehicle Services.

Elitek Vehicle Services logoSince acquiring Elite Electronics and VeTech Automotive Electronics in 2019, LKQ organically grew to become the largest U.S. provider of mobile, on-site vehicle services to automotive collision repair facilities, mechanical repair and national fleets.

Elitek provides a full array of repair solutions including diagnostics and calibration, re-flashing, programming, pre and post collision repair diagnostics, airbag replacements, theft and vandalism repair, frame replacements, air conditioning service, and other mechanical services.

