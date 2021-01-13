CCC Reports December Repairable Appraisals Down Over 19% Compared to 2019

49 states saw declines during the month.

The latest CCC Auto Claims Snapshot for December 2020 indicates that the resurgence in the pandemic impacted claims for the month as the decline in claims was higher than its November report.

For the month, CCC reports that repairable appraisals in December were down 19.5% compared to 2019. This is an increase from the 18.7% decline that CCC reported in November.

According to CCC’s December report, repairable appraisal counts for the full calendar year were down -21.3% versus 2019. When comprehensive losses that are highly influenced by weather events, are excluded, repairable