WMABA Announces Partnership with CARS Cooperative

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) and CARS Cooperative will offer members a program of cash rewards and discounts. The program, called Savings4Members, is a cooperative of more than 50 vendors offering direct members opportunities to get cash back or a discount on products they likely already use.

“Our association is focused on bettering the overall business conditions for the collision repairer,” explained Jordan Hendler, Executive Director of WMABA. “We see that this year has been one of the hardest for our ‘essential’ industry, and feel this is a great time to give them more than the traditional membership