GM Launches BrightDrop Commercial EV Vehicle Brand

General Motors announced today a new business, BrightDrop, which will offer electric first-to-last-mile products, software and services to delivery and logistics companies to move goods more efficiently. These BrightDrop solutions are designed to help businesses lower costs, maximize productivity, improve employee safety and freight security, and support overall sustainability efforts.

“BrightDrop offers a smarter way to deliver goods and services,” said Mary Barra GM Chairman and CEO. “We are building on our significant expertise in electrification, mobility applications, telematics and