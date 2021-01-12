The Four-Week Moving Average in Gasoline Consumption Improved in the Second Half of December Compared to Last Year

The four-week moving average compared to last year was down in early December but improved during the holiday period.

Continued efforts to discourage Americans from traveling that began during the Thanksgiving holiday resulted in reduced gasoline consumption in the U.S in December. However, while the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week ending January 1 was down versus the previous week, the decline in the four-week moving average compared to year ago levels has improved slightly since mid-December.

The weekly gasoline consumption statistic is a leading indicator of traffic volume that