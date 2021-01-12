CollisionWeek

CIECA January 26 Webcast Examines Collision Repair Industry Preparation for Electric Vehicles

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar Preparing for the EV Revolution is scheduled for Tuesday, January 26 at 2 p.m. (EST). Registration for the event is available online.

CIECA 2019 logoThe one-hour live broadcast will feature three presenters from different segments of the collision industry who will explore the potential impacts resulting from the introduction of electric vehicles (EVs). They include John Eck, collision manager, Wholesale Dealer Channel, General Motors Customer Care & Aftersales; Chris Evans, claim consultant, P&C Claims, State Farm Insurance Companies; and Pete Tagliapietra, business development leader, NuGen IT, an OEC company.

