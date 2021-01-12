asTech Acquires BlueDriver

Repairify, Inc., the parent of asTech and a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced the acquisition of Root Four Imagination Inc., the developer of BlueDriver direct-to-consumer aftermarket diagnostic scan tools and services. The company is the ninth add-on acquisition for asTech and Kinderhook’s 99th automotive-related transaction. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The BlueDriver diagnostic tool matches a vehicle’s make, model, and trouble code to a specific fix from a repair database that has been verified by professional automotive technicians. Once the proper fix is identified, customers can seamlessly order parts online within the BlueDriver application along