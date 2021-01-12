CollisionWeek

AirPro Diagnostics Partners with Car ADAS Solutions for Turn-Key Collision Repair Calibration Solution

AirPro Diagnostics and Car ADAS Solutions announced a collaboration to deliver turn-key calibration solutions for collision repair facilities to include set-up, training, implementation, support, and validation of calibration services.  Whether shops want to become a retail calibration center or calibrate the vehicles they currently repair, this partnership will deliver for collision repairers all across the U.S. and Canada.  

AirPro Diagnostics logo“AirPro is in the business of enabling shops to properly repair vehicles.  This venture with Car ADAS Solutions is another way to accomplish that,” said Eric Newell, Executive Vice-President of Business Development at AirPro.  “We will continue to align with companies to

