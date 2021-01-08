NJM Insurance Launches in Ohio

NJM Insurance Group announced it is making its full line of personal lines insurance products available to Ohio residents.

“NJM was founded over a century ago with one mission, to operate in the exclusive interests of its policyholders,” said Mitch Livingston, NJM president and CEO.

NJM is one of the largest auto and homeowners insurers in New Jersey. In 2018, it set out on a five-year regional expansion plan to broaden the reach of its unique value proposition, beginning in Pennsylvania, and adding Connecticut in 2020.

“This is truly an exciting new chapter for NJM,” said Tracy McManimon, NJM