CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Feature / Interview: Susanna Gotsch, CCC Information Services

Interview: Susanna Gotsch, CCC Information Services

By Leave a Comment

In our video interview, Gotsch details November and December claims trends and projections for 2021.

While the collision industry was beginning to recover from the government mandated business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders that decimated traffic volume in the spring, the resurgence of the coronavirus in the fall and winter months is causing concern the recovery could move into reverse.

In our half-hour long video interview recorded just before the holidays and embedded below, Susanna Gotsch, Director, Industry Analyst for CCC Information Services examines recent claims data during the continuing pandemic and provides an update on the progress vehicle manufacturers are

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey