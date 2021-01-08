Driven Brands Launches Initial Public Offering

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announced that it has launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering that CollisionWeek reported earlier this week. The company is offering 38,000,000 shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $17.00 and $20.00 per share and could raise of $700 million. Roark Capital, that acquired the company in 2015, will continue to own a majority of the voting shares in the company following the proposed IPO. In 2019, Roark was reported to be considering a sale of Driven Brands.

Driven Brands intends to list