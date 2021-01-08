CollisionWeek

Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces Six New Board Members

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced the appointment of six new members to its Board of Trustees.

Collision Repair Education FoundationThe six Board of Trustees members who joined in 2020 include:

  • Tom Brown, 3M
  • Paul Folino, LKQ Corporation
  • Brenda Hogen, PartsTrader
  • Ken Hudson, Farmers Insurance
  • Scott Kohl, Liberty Mutual Insurance
  • Sandee Lindorfer, Allstate Insurance Company

Tom Wolf, with PPG Automotive Refinish and Chair of the CREF Board Trustees noted, “We welcome these six new industry members to the CREF Board and thank them for volunteering in this role.  As the industry’s workforce continues to age and companies are in dire need of

