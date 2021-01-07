Report Shows Evidence of Rear Autobrake Effectiveness

HLDI analysis shows 28% few liability claims and 10% fewer collision claims.

According to an analysis by the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), rear automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems are reducing crashes. Rear AEB was the standout feature in HLDI’s annual compilation of its research on the impact of crash avoidance technologies.

The updated rear AEB analysis adds insurance data for model year 2015-18 Subaru vehicles with and without the feature to an earlier analysis of 2014-15 General Motors vehicles. The researchers found that vehicles equipped with rear AEB had 28% fewer property damage liability claims and 10% fewer collision