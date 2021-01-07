Northeast Trade Show Rescheduled to September 10-12

Continuing impact of pandemic forces rescheduling of March event.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that its 2021 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show will be rescheduled to September 10-12, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J. The event was originally scheduled for March 19-21.

“As the COVID-19 vaccines begin their rollout and the light at the end of the tunnel starts becoming clearer, AASP/NJ has decided – out of concern for everyone’s safety as well as taking into consideration current government restrictions and limitations on large gatherings and travel – to reschedule,” explains AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee. “AASP/NJ is focused on serving our industry and working with our community to provide the necessary support and information to prepare them for a successful 2021 event.”

After speaking with vendors and association members, AASP/NJ is confident that the new dates in September will provide the automotive repair community with the time to effectively plan their participation during these challenging times.

Protecting everyone’s health and safety remains AASP/NJ’s priority. The association is working closely with the MEC to ensure a safe environment. The show will follow every prescribed health and safety protocol.

“It looks like we will still be the first industry show of the year in September,” McNee says. “I know that everyone is anxious to get out and start getting back on the road to normalcy. NORTHEAST will be the first opportunity in over a year for our industry to gather, and we think it will be a very inspiring event for everyone involved. We expect NORTHEAST 2021 to be bigger and better than ever.”

Pre-registered NORTHEAST 2020 attendees will not need to re-register, as badge data will be carried over to these new dates of September 10-12.