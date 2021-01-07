Boyd Group Opens Collision Repair Center in Cathedral City, California

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the opening of a new Gerber Collision & Glass collision repair center in Cathedral City, Calif.

Cathedral City, also known as “Cat City,” is a desert resort city located between Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage and a primary municipality in the Colorado Desert’s Coachella Valley. This location is visible from Highway 111 and to all who visit a dealership auto mall nearby.

“We look forward to delivering outstanding customer service and high-quality repairs while serving this community in the Cathedral City area,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “The opening of this