Audi of America and I-CAR Expand Training Partnership

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the expansion of its Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) training offerings in collaboration with Audi of America. These new online courses continue to further the industry’s knowledge and skills with an evolving portfolio of electrified vehicles and safety considerations, as well as specific information on current and future vehicles, including Audi’s Q5, e-tron, e-tron Sportback, A7 Sportback and A8 L HEV/BEV 2021 models.

