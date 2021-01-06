IBIS Announces 2021 Global Conference Schedule

US event scheduled for September 1-3 in Jacksonville.

The International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) announced its list of 2021 conferences for the global automotive collision repair industry.

The program capitalizes on executing a series of its globally renowned physical events from June through to November.

“We’ve been overwhelmed this year by the continued support of our partners and our loyal delegates who have been with us throughout as we embarked on our new digital strategy,” said Jason Moseley CEO of IBIS. “However, the second half of 2021 is the time to be bold and return to face-to-face delivery. We know that the global auto collision repair industry looks to us to provide world-class physical, peer-to-peer networking opportunities, and that’s exactly what we plan to do.”

The first physical IBIS will be the 2021 Global Summit which will take place at the Le Méridien in Monaco on June 9-11. It will be a continuation of last month’s IBISTV Global Summit which began the celebration of 20 years of IBIS.

Then come the IBIS regional conferences:

IBIS Africa in Johannesburg on July7.

IBIS USA – an exclusive, ‘by invitation only’ event in Jacksonville, Florida from September 1-3.

IBIS Turkey in Istanbul on October 6.

IBIS Middle East in Dubai on November 10.

In addition, there will be a continuation of IBISConnect with a second Latin America simulcast planned for May 18.

Further communications on the theme, content and speakers for each conference will appear on the IBIS Worldwide website and social media feeds over the coming weeks.

Information and registration for the events is available online.