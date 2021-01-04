CSN Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Toronto Market

CSN Hawley located just south of the 401 in Mississauga, Ontario is the collision repair facility to join the CSN Collision Centres network.

“This area sees more than 40,000 vehicles a day so it’s important to the community to have a quality collision repairer they can trust, a reputation we’ve held for more than 50 years,” said CSN Hawley owner, Dee Fernandes.

We don’t take that responsibility lightly so when it comes to researching the repair and doing it the right way the first time, we take pride in having the OEM certification to back up our work,” said Fernandes.