Crash Data in Four States Show 23% Fewer Accidents in September and October

Consumer groups reiterate call for state insurance commissioners to require auto insurance refunds in response to “staggering drop in accidents” due to pandemic.

Auto crashes remain low according to new accident data published by the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) and the Center for Economic Justice (CEJ). The groups said that ongoing reduction in pandemic-driven crashes should lead to a new set of refunds for auto insurance customers. According to the groups, “The staggering drop in accidents this year resulted in a dramatic drop in claims paid by insurers, handing companies massive windfall profits even after accounting for the woefully inadequate