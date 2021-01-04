CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Centers in Florida and California

Classic Collision, LLC, the Atlanta, Ga.-based collision repair facility operator headquartered in Atlanta, announced two acquisition transactions during the end of December.

Classic Collision Inc. logoOn December 19, Classic announced the acquisition of Collision Concepts in Delray Beach, Fla.

Collision Concepts has served the Delray Beach area for over 40 years and meets the highest standard of craftsmanship in the repair of their customers vehicles.

“Our successfully managed family-owned business is excited to combine their skills with the Classic Collision team, to continue our growth opportunities and provide the highest standards in collision repair and customer service,” said Eddie Quintela, former owner of

