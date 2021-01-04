I-CAR Announces Recipients of Jeff Silver and Russ Verona Awards

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the recipients of its annual Jeff Silver and Russ Verona I-CAR Awards that recognize one individual and one collision repair shop for advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry.

The Jeff Silver Award, honoring an I-CAR Platinum individual who demonstrates true passion for training and professional growth, was awarded to Lisa Ferguson of Caliber Collision, Philadelphia, Pa. Ferguson has been a Platinum-recognized individual since 2007. She is currently serving as PA I-CAR State Committee Chair, National Volunteer Advisory Committee member and represents the I-CAR Committee Chair segment on the national Member Council.

Ferguson has led the fundraising efforts of the Greater PA I-CAR Committee which generated over $150,000 in the past 5 years for the Collision Repair Education Foundation and granted more than $30,000 to Pennsylvania schools in 2019. Additionally, Ferguson serves on the Auto Collision Experience (ACE) job fair planning committee for Chester County Technical College High School -Brandywine and is active on the Penn State College of Technology in both the advisory committee and working with the school for technical placement. Ferguson is active on over a dozen school advisory boards in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. As a Women’s Industry Network member, she participates on the scholarship, membership and conference committees. Ferguson’s industry roots run deep; she began her career over 40 years ago as a technician at Ron Wise Auto Body in Ridley Park, PA.

The Russ Verona Memorial Award, honoring an I-CAR Gold Class shop that actively promotes technical training and a positive image for the collision repair industry, was awarded to Hayes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, a longtime family-operated dealership in Lawrenceville, Ga. The Lawrenceville shop has been Gold Class since 1991, and Gainesville shop for over 18 years. Owner Ted Hayes has been a Platinum-recognized individual since 2002 and received I-CAR’s Jeff Silver Award in 2019. Hayes has served on the National Automotive Service Excellence Board of Directors since 2008 in various positions and is a past chair. To support training of future technicians, Hayes provides job shadowing experiences and supplies collision repair programs at local high schools and colleges with sheet metal and spare parts for hands-on learning. Hayes serves on the Maxwell High School Advisory Board and speaks at other venues. He also holds open house meetings with students and parents so together they understand the opportunities that exist in a career in collision repair.

“I-CAR is proud to recognize and honor both Lisa and Ted for their deep commitment to training that supports the development of the next generation of collision repair industry professionals,” said John Van Alstyne, I-CAR CEO & President. “These longtime industry leaders recognize the importance and benefits of training, knowledge and education in helping to deliver complete, safe and quality repairs for the ultimate benefit of the consumer.”