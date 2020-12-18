IAA Expands in California and Massachusetts

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced it increased capacity at its IAA High Desert branch located in Hesperia, Calif. and the overall Boston, Massachusetts market. This investment will increase the IAA High Desert branch’s inventory space by more than 60 percent, adding capacity to the overall Los Angeles market. Additionally, the Boston market will see a 20 percent capacity increase spanning three branch locations: IAA Taunton, Templeton, and Shirley.

“Responding to strong demand and increasing inventory needs of our customers, these significant capacity increases will support growing markets on both the East and West Coasts,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S.