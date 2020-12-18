CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IAA Expands in California and Massachusetts

IAA Expands in California and Massachusetts

By Leave a Comment

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced it increased capacity at its IAA High Desert branch located in Hesperia, Calif. and the overall Boston, Massachusetts market. This investment will increase the IAA High Desert branch’s inventory space by more than 60 percent, adding capacity to the overall Los Angeles market. Additionally, the Boston market will see a 20 percent capacity increase spanning three branch locations: IAA Taunton, Templeton, and Shirley.

Insurance Auto Auctions logo“Responding to strong demand and increasing inventory needs of our customers, these significant capacity increases will support growing markets on both the East and West Coasts,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey